Warren Nichols (1962-2022)

Warren J. Nichols, age 60, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 5:04 A.M. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness.

Mr. Nichols was a self-employed truck driver for many years. Warren loved music and was an accomplished drummer who played in several area bands over the last forty-two years.

He enjoyed driving his semi, fishing, and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Warren J. Nichols was born on January 25, 1962, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Ivan Jr. and Iva Mae (Baker) Nichols. He married Kimberly R. Oliphant on May 16, 1981, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Amber (Michael) Sagnimeni, of Blakeslee, Ohio, and Mindy (Jeffrey) Hussey, of Edgerton, Ohio; one son, Warren (Kelli) Nichols II, of Edgerton; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Beverly Sidle, of Montpelier, Ohio, and Patsy Hetrick, of Auburn, Indiana; and two brothers, Ivan (Betty) Nichols, of Montpelier, and Winston (Karen) Nichols, of Edon, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Joyce Nichols; and a nephew, Shannon Sidle.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. in Life Changing Church, Edgerton. Services will follow at 2:00 P.M. in Life Changing Church with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to the family to help with expenses.