Juan Beltran (1971 – 2025)

Juan Manuel González Beltrán (1971-2025), born to Judith Beltrán de González and Augusto González Jaramillo in Bogotá, Colombia, along with his brother Rafael Augusto González Beltrán, passed away peacefully and in the company of loved ones in Wauseon, Ohio, on July 26, 2025, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was most importantly a devoted and loving husband, father, son, and brother. An altruistic person in the truest sense of the word, Juan’s ultimate passion was animals, great and small.

Altogether, he rescued, rehabilitated, and sheltered dozens of animals—including cats, rabbits, dogs, and on one occasion, even an owl.

He met his soul mate, Ashlea (Brown) González, in 1995, and theirs was a love that surpassed nearly thirty years of partnership.

Juan left behind his homeland, being a native son of Colombia, to join Ashlea in marriage and start a life together in the United States, a life full of love and happiness, that withstood the test of time.

Their family was complete with the birth of their only son, Lucas Emanuel González, whom they raised in Wauseon.

Juan was an avid believer in the transformative impact that education had on his life, attaining both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration.

He later used this education to help others achieve their own academic goals while working in the financial aid and student services sectors at both Northwest State Community College and the University of Toledo, where he worked before his passing.

Juan leaves behind a legacy of exceptional kindness and generosity. He will be remembered for his self-sacrificing ways to ensure that others’ needs were taken care of before his own.

For this reason, and a million others, he will be greatly missed, and his absence will have a profound impact on the people who mourn his loss.

In one final act of kindness and generosity, Juan opted for his remains to be donated for scientific/medical research, and his family will hold a celebration of life service in honor of him at a future date to be determined.

His family asks that his memory be honored by considering a donation in his name to the following charitable organizations: The American Cancer Society (donate.cancer.org), Humane Ohio (humaneohio.org), Friends of Felines Rescue Center (fofrescue.org).

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. The obituary for Juan was lovingly prepared by his family.