Juan Gomez, Sr. (1952 – 2023)

(1973 Graduate Of Stryker High School)

Juan Simon Gomez, Sr., age 71, of Stryker passed away on November 18, 2023 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. Juan worked as a factory worker for many different companies.

Juan was born on March 26, 1952, in Mercedes, TX, to the late Guadalupe and Evangeline Gomez. He was a Stryker High School graduate in 1973.

Juan enjoyed wood carving and painting; he was known as a great artist. He also enjoyed being in nature, where he camped and fished.

Juan is survived by his son, Juan Simon Gomez, Jr. of Bryan; son, Ira Gomez of West Unity; son, Guadalupe Gomez of Stryker; and daughter, Rosemary Gomez of Archbold; grandchildren, Mia, Simon III, Savahyia, Nikko, Divinity, Ada, Ira, Jr., Eva, Kai, Nahla, and Nathan. He is also survived by siblings, Miguel Gomez of Stryker, Pedro Gomez of Stryker, Ramiero Gomez of Fayette, and Kelly Zepeda of West Unity; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Elva Lopez and Irene Delossantos.

Visitation for Juan will take place on Friday, November 24, 2023 at the Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker from 10am to 1pm. A funeral service will follow visitation at 1pm at the funeral home, with Celebrant Adam Grisier officiating. Burial will follow at the Stryker Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Gomez family.