Judith Benz-Haley (1944-2019)

Judith F. Benz-Haley, age 75, of Toledo peacefully passed away with her family by her side Saturday afternoon, June 22, 2019 at Kingston Care Center in Sylvania. She was born in Swanton on June 5, 1944 to the late George Martin and Marjorie (Caswell) Martin.

Judy attended Whitmer High School and later married Joseph Benz. On August 5, 2000 she married Harold Haley who survives and together shared 18 years. Judy was a homemaker through-out her life; enjoying time on the computer, games and music as hobbies. Most of all she loved her family and spending quality time with them and her grandchildren.

Judy is survived by her husband, Harold; sons, Tim (Sharon) Benz and Jeff Benz both of Toledo; brother, Roger (Edith) Martin of Toledo; step sons, Roger Haley of Delta, Randy (Jodi) Haley of Swanton and Robert (Kim) Haley of Florida; grandchildren, Cory, Andy, Shawn and Aaron Benz; great granddaughters, Nevaeh and Alexis; daughters-in-law, Lora Benz and Kathy Benz both of Toledo. Along with her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her sons, Donald and Greg Benz.

Friends and family will be received at the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM; where a funeral service celebrating Judy’s life will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday. Interment will follow at Winameg Cemetery near Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a charity of the donor’s choice in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.





© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.