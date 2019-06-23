Merian Hallow (1921-2019)

Merian M. Hallow, age 98, of Wauseon, peacefully passed away at Indian Meadows in Wauseon on June 22, 2019. Merian was born in AI Ohio on June 10, 1921 to the late Jacob Walter and Minnie (Welch) Walter.

She married Samuel Hallow and he preceded her in death in 2005. For over 30 years she was employed with the Flashlight Factory and later with Fulton Manufacturing. Merian enjoyed traveling and for over 20 years lived in Florida.

She is survived by her daughters, Margaret (Joseph) Hamel of Hillsdale, MI and Mary Ann (John) Bzovi of Delta; seven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Merian was preceded in death by her brothers, Albert, Raymond, Jessie, Howard, Robert and Richard “Shorty” Walter; along with sisters, Helen Massey and Mary Currier.

Graveside services for Merian will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta. Pastor Tom Bates will be officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 3450 W. Central Ave, Suite 230, Toledo, Ohio 43606 or a charity of the donor’s choice in her memory.

