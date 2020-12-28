Judith “Judi” Tuckerman (1946-2020)

Judith “Judi” K. Tuckerman, age 74, of Delta passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Judi was born in Toledo on March 28, 1946 to the late Donald and Dorothy (Koltz) Benson.

She married Doyle Tuckerman on January 9, 1970 and he preceded her in death in 2008. Judi was a member of the Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon.

She was Past President of the Delta PTO, Camp Fire Leader for 13 years as well as being President of the Board of Directors of Camp Fire.

In her spare time, she thoroughly enjoyed bowling with the “Tuesday Night Ladies” in addition to being their President and Secretary of the league. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kimberly (Ronald) Murray; Dawn (Brandon) Applegate; Mindy McQueen; son, Christopher Tuckerman; brother, Don Benson and 6 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Benson and son-in-law, Thomas McQueen.

A private graveside service for Judi will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Cancer Society, 740 Commerce Dr. Ste. B, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or the Diabetes Association, 3178 Republic Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43615. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta.