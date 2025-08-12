Judith “Judy” Shumaker (1942 – 2025)

Judith “Judy” (Cole) Shumaker, 83 of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away at her home on August 11, 2025. Judy was born as a twin on March 18, 1942, at Detwiler Hospital in Wauseon to George “Ray” and Ruth (King) Cole.

She grew up in the Evangelical United Brethren Church (Church of the Masters) in Wauseon where she was baptized, taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and sang in the church choir. She was a 1960 graduate of Wauseon High School where she played on the girls basketball team.

In 1961 she graduated from Toledo Academy of Beauty Culture and worked as a beautician. She married Ralph Shumaker on August 22, 1965, at the Evangelical United Brethren Church.

An avid walker, she could often be found at Homecoming Park or Crossroads Church making friends wherever she went. She enjoyed raising her children and being involved in their lives. Her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren. She loved attending their events and hearing about their accomplishments.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph; her children, Molly (Tim) Wiemken, Mark (Marci) Shumaker and Matthew (Tara) Shumaker. Grandchildren whom she adored: Tyler and Trenton Wiemken, Madeline and Lauren Shumaker, and Hadley Shumaker. She is also survived by her twin brother Rev. Jerry (Dee) Cole, sister-in-law Aldene Cole, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her brothers: Rev. George Cole, Milton (Christine) Cole, Robert (Joan) Cole; sisters: Yvonne (Orville) Raker, Ruby (LaMarr) Rupp and Bonnie (Robert) Gardner.

Visitation for Judy will take place on Friday, August 15, 2025, from 2pm to 8pm, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the funeral home, at 11am, with Rev. Kenneth Ladd officiating. Burial will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to CHP Hospice or the Fulton County Humane Society.

The obituary for Judy was lovingly prepared by her family.