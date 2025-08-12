David Sheller (1957 – 2025)

David A. Sheller, age 67, of McClure, OH and formerly of Liberty Center, was taken from us too early on Saturday, August 9, 2025 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

He was born in Napoleon, Ohio on October 16, 1957 to the late Keith Sheller and Geraldine “Gerry” (Fahrer) Sheller. After graduating from Liberty Center High School, Dave entered the Air Force where he served from 1980 – 1984.

His skills from the military carried over into his working career as a diesel mechanic with Stykemain Trucks in Defiance and later as maintenance technician with Worthington Steel in Delta from where he recently retired.

He married Tammy Hyter in 1981 and later divorced, together they were blessed with three children, Cory, Jenna and Brent. Dave was a member of the Bowling Green Eagles, Bowling Green Amvets and Napoleon VFW.

Dave would enter a room, with his bright smile and cheerful “Howdy” instantly making everyone feel welcome. With a heart full of kindness, he’d strike up conversations with anyone, never meeting a stranger. Dave’s passion for riding his motorcycle inspired his grandchildren to call him “Motorcycle Papa”.

His love for life’s simple joys was evident in his daily visits to local towns. Dave also enjoyed sitting down at the river bottom, where he enjoyed the view and peacefulness and no one can forget the sharing of a good story around the campfire. He had an infectious laugh that was known by all.

You could often find him discovering hidden gems at auctions, where he’d snag great deals on items he might not need, but would surely treasure. Dave’s generosity knew no bounds, always seeking out special treats for his family.

The grandchildren were always excited to receive their “Papa Snacks” he would bring their way. Dave consistently provided a supportive presence, a great big hug and offered inspiring words that had an impact, “Hell Yeah!”

His cherished memory will live on through his surviving children, Cory (Erin) Sheller of Swanton, Jenna (Matt) Burks of Liberty Center, Brent Sheller of Wauseon and step-daughter, Darcy (Raymond) Fincher; life companion, Tami Shaw; sisters, Julie (Dan) Hoffman and Lisa (Brad) Whitford; grandchildren, Cody, Adyn, Lauren, Taylor, Morgan and Makenzie Sheller; Makayla, Elijah and Alec Fletcher; RJ Fincher and soon to arrive Gracelyn Fincher; mother-in-law, Mary Houser and many loving friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, Keith Sheller in 2016; mother, Geraldine “Gerry” Ripke in 2025; brothers, Daniel Sheller and Keith Sheller II, both in 2024 and step-daughter, Tiffanie Lybarger in 2010. Friends and family will be received from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 14, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta and prior to the service from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Friday, August 15, 2025. A funeral service celebrating Dave’s life will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday also at the funeral home with military rites to follow. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Fulton County Honor Guard, 1270 S. Cornell Ln., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or the Delta American Legion Post #373, 5939 St. Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515 in Dave’s name.