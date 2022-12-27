Judy Derflinger (1955-2022)

Judith Louise Derflinger, age 67, of Fayette passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Ayden Healthcare.

Judy was born on March 21, 1955, in Morenci, the daughter of Leslie and Luella (Raker) Christenson and was a graduate of Morenci High School.

On December 23, 1982, in Phoenix, AZ, she married Kenneth Derflinger, and he survives. She had been employed at Circle K until her retirement in 2017.

Judy was a member of National Threshers Women, and a former member of the Church of Christ in Phoenix, AZ. She loved crocheting, knitting, and genealogy.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Amanda Huisjen and Angela “Angel” Carter and one brother, Ted Christenson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tom Christenson; and her grandparents.

Services for Judy are pending at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Derflinger Family for future designation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.