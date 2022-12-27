Theodore Nerad (1942-2022)

Theodore James Nerad, age 80, of Franklin, Indiana, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at his home.

Theodore was a mechanical engineer at Bronson Precision Products. He loved being outside in nature.

Theodore James Nerad was born on June 9, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Elmer C. and Mabel G. (Kennedy) Nerad.

Following High School, Theodore attended the James Carnegie Leadership Training and received a certificate of completion from Kellogg Community College.

Theodore married Marcia Rose Hug on September 23, 1961 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgerton, Ohio and she survives.

Theodore is also survived by his daughter, Susan (Donald) Mosko, of Somerset, Kentucky; sons, Paul Nerad, of Ney, Ohio and David (Elena) Nerad, of Franklin, Indiana; grandchildren, Christopher Christman, Rachel Kaylor, Ashley Spurlock, Colton Nerad, Erik Christman and Sara Christman; great grandchildren, Michael, Maci and Kaylee Christman and Avery Spurlock.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bradley Nerad and daughter, Laura Nerad.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 1:00 P.M. with Reverend John Stites officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio

Those wishing to give a memorial donation may give to the family.

