Edward Lorentz (1940-2021)

Edward Lorentz, age 81, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August, 21, 2021.

Ed worked at Pet Milk in Bryan for 24 years until it closed. After that, he worked in maintenance for 20 years at Winzeler Stamping Company. Ed enjoyed restoring old cars, traveling, and attending car shows.

He looked forward to family gatherings where he took pride in preparing his signature sage stuffing and cheesy mashed potatoes.

Ed was born on June 11, 1940, in Stryker, Ohio, to Fred and Vesta (Sonnenstein) Lorentz. He grew up loving sports, playing basketball through high school.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, having proudly served from 1957 to 1959. In 1960, he married Betty Lou Donze, and she survives. They raised three children, Ricky, Barry, and Sonja Lorentz.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Barry (Tonia) Lorentz, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; daughter Sonja (Matt) Dendinger, of Dublin, Ohio; sister Betty (Robert) Flory, of Bryan, brother in law, Rex Detwiler, of West Unity; sister in laws, Judy Lorentz and Barbara Donze, of Bryan; four grandchildren; Natoshia Miller, of Bryan, Jamie Lorentz, of Columbus, Ohio, Stephanie (Mike) Wahl, of Defiance, and Gabrielle Dendinger, of Marion; three great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Kameron, and Calvin.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Vesta; brothers, Fred, Jake, and Bob; sisters, Martha, Mildred, Alice, Helen, and Ruth; and one son, Ricky.

Visitation for Edward will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 27, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. with Pastor Logan Feller officiating. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery with graveside military rites.

Memorials are requested to a charity of donor’s choice.

