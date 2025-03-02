Sandra Hey-Schaadt (1941 – 2025)

(Formerly Of Bryan)

Sandra K. Hey-Schaadt, age 83, of Van Wert, Ohio and formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2025, at St. Rita’s Hospital, Lima, Ohio.

Sandra was a graduate of Vandel High School and attended Carnegie Medical Technology.

She worked as a waitress and hostess at Kaufman’s in Bryan for 15 years where she was also a talented bartender, and as an assembler at Tru-Fast in Bryan until retirement.