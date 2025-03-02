Sandra Hey-Schaadt (1941 – 2025)

(Formerly Of Bryan)
Sandra K. Hey-Schaadt, age 83, of Van Wert, Ohio and formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2025, at St. Rita’s Hospital, Lima, Ohio.
Sandra was a graduate of Vandel High School and attended Carnegie Medical Technology.
She worked as a waitress and hostess at Kaufman’s in Bryan for 15 years where she was also a talented bartender, and as an assembler at Tru-Fast in Bryan until retirement.
Sandra was an exceptional home cook and gifted salesperson who excelled in selling Avon and Tupperware.
Sandra was born on October 4, 1941 in Van Wert, Ohio, the daughter of J. Frederick and Lois Eileen (Anselman) Schumm. She married Don C. Hey on August 28, 1960, in Wren, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on September 26, 2009. She later married Rex Schaadt, and he survives in Middle Point, Ohio.
Also surviving Sandra are her children; Deborah (Dan) Hassleswerth of Defiance, Ohio, Holly (Lee Fearnside) Hey of Toledo, Ohio and Jeff Hey, of Bryan, Ohio; 3 grandsons; Don (Teal) Hassleswerth, Alex Hey and Oscar Hey-Fearnside, and one brother, James Schumm of Simpsonville, South Carolina. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Don and sister-in-law, Phyllis Schumm.
In accordance with Sandra’s wishes there will be no public services. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with her arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Mercy St. Rita’s Palliative Care, 830 West High Street, Suite 390, Lima, Ohio 45801.
