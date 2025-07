July Birthdays & Anniversaries At Williams County Senior Centers

MONTPELIER SENIOR CENTER … Dave Echler; Jim Binder and Lillian Binder celebrating 49 years and also Jim’s birthday, Darrell and Linda Rummel celebrating 49 years; Leroy Stamper, Leo Allgire.

WEST UNITY SENIOR CENTER … Birthday – Penny Perez.

EDGERTON SENIOR CENTER … Dan Allomong, Paula Bowsher, Fred Kimpel, Sandi Crumbley, Marilyn and Jim Murphy (anniversary) Host – Arlene Parr from Parkview Nursing Care Center.

EDON SENIOR CENTER … Birthday – Connie Brigle.

(PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

STRYKER SENIOR CENTER … Ruthanna Nofzinger, Wayne Nofzinger, Linda Frederick, Jequeta Briskey and Renaldo Leal.