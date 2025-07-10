Northwest Ohio Housing Market Shows Strong Growth In June

PRESS RELEASE – The Northwest Ohio housing market surged in June 2025, particularly in the single-family sector, where closed sales jumped by 34.3% compared to June 2024, and total dollar volume soared over 51%.

The market remains competitive and continues to favor sellers, with key indicators pointing to rising home values and robust buyer demand.

According to data compiled for the month of June, single-family home new listings increased by 11.9%, reaching 967, while the median sales price rose 15.5% to $216,000.

The average sales price also increased significantly by 13.1% to $254,948. Although homes spent more time on the market—65 days on average, up from 53 last year—this did not deter buyers, as total sales volume reached an impressive $219.4 million.

On a year-to-date basis, the single-family market has seen 5,060 new listings (up 11.0%) and remains nearly even in closed transactions at 3,571.

Prices continue to trend upward, with the average sales price increasing 11.1% and the median price up 12.3%. The price per square foot has risen to $132.74, an 8.3% gain over the same period last year.

The Condo/Villa market told a more mixed story. New listings fell 13.9% in June, while closed sales rose slightly by 1.8%.

However, pricing showed some softening, with the average sales price decreasing 11.0% to $229,740 and the price per square foot dipping 4.6%. Year-to-date, the condo segment remains stable, with closed sales up 5.7% and total volume growing by 4.4%.

“June’s surge in single-family home sales reflects strong consumer confidence and a healthy appetite for homeownership across our region,” said Emily Bailey, President of Northwest Ohio REALTORS®.

“Even as homes take a bit longer to sell, rising prices and increased activity confirm that buyers remain highly motivated and sellers are seeing solid returns on their investments.”

With inventory holding steady at 4 months for single-family homes and 3 months for condos, the market continues to present opportunities for both buyers and sellers.

As Northwest Ohio moves into the second half of the year, market fundamentals remain strong, and real estate professionals anticipate continued steady demand.