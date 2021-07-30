Loyal Decker (1937-2021)

Loyal Scott Decker, 84, of Montpelier, passed away on July 28, 2021 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier. On July 9, 1937 he was born in Hillsdale, MI to Clifford Eugene and Vera Jeanette (Wheeler) Decker. Scott graduated from Montpelier High School. On December 24, 1956 he married Kathleen Cook and she survives.

Scott worked as a machinist at Metaldyne in Fremont, IN retiring in 2001. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Montpelier. His family describes him as a man that could fix anything. Scott was known for his whit and his great one liners. He will be dearly missed by his family.

Scott is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Decker of Montpelier; three children, Dawn (Alan) Davis of West Unity, Timothy (Lexi) Decker and Christopher Decker of Montpelier; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie (Adam) Logan, Lindsay (Eric) Bertke, Jacqulyn (Brad) Mahan, Timothy (Risa) Decker, Kari Decker, Corey (Miranda) Decker, Mackenzi (Derien) Startzman, Michelle (Patrick) Langenderfer, Michael Decker, Brandon Decker and Hanna Decker; 20 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jeanette Decker of Montpelier; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Susan Kalene Decker; brother, Hal Decker; and sister Wilma Maybee.

Visitation for Scott will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021 from 2:00-6:00 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11:00 am at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Pastor Eric Daily to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com