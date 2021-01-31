Justin Hogan (1983-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Justin R. Hogan, age 37, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Justin was a gifted CNC engineer and had most recently worked as a Bumotec Process Engineer for Starrag USA in Florence, Kentucky.

Justin was a very loving and devoted father and had a heart to help others. Justin was full of spirit, was adventurous, and loved playing guitar and perfecting his culinary skills. He will always be remembered as a great mentor to his siblings, a loving father, and a grandson.

Justin R. Hogan was born on December 19, 1983, in Centralia, Illinois. He is survived by his children, Hunter T. Hogan and Connor R. Hogan; former wife, Heather (Shook) Hogan; sister, Brittney (Stan) Rice; brother, Chavis Martinez, all of Bryan; grandmother, Billye Cox, of Peducah, Kentucky; aunt, Shonda Hogan, of Tennessee; and cousins, Colton Meyer, of Bryan, and Whitney Reynolds, of Centralia, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his twin daughters, Emma and Kiara Hogan; mother, Mistie L. (Hogan) Martinez; and aunt, Kristi Hogan.

Private family services will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to Heather Hogan for the benefit of Justin’s boys.

We hold dear and cherish the memories and time we were blessed to spend with you. We love you always and forever, Justin.