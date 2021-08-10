Karen Aldinger (1943-2021)

Karen E. Aldinger, age 77, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, March 22, 2021, in the home of her daughter near Edgerton after an extended illness.

Mrs. Aldinger was a graduate of Moline High School in Moline, Illinois, and had worked for Royal Neighbors of America Life Insurance Company prior to marriage.

She was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandkids and her beloved dog, Addy.

Karen E. Aldinger was born on September 7, 1943, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Philip and Doris (Kemp) Krouth. She married Ronald K. Aldinger on June 6, 1964, in Moline and he preceded her in death on April 3, 2014.

Survivors include one daughter, Kristen (Dan) McGuire, of Edgerton; one son, James P. (Michelle) Aldinger, of Aledo, Illinois; four grandchildren, Brittny (Blake) Heither, of Muscatine, Iowa, Jaxon McGuire, of Edgerton, Zachary (Elizabeth) Aldinger, of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and Christian Aldinger, of Aledo; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; one sister, Phildora Weaver, in California; and a daughter-in-law, Lisa (Steve) Livensparger, of Edon.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Erik Aldinger, in 1987; one sister, Ora Jean Papenhausen; and one brother, Robert Krouth.

A grave side service will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.