Sandra Borton (1957-2021)

Fayette – Sandra Ann Borton, age 64, of Fayette, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Ebeid Hospice. She was born on March 21, 1957, Hicksville, OH the daughter of Levon and Ruby (Polter) Cline.

She was a graduate of Fairview High School and attended County Career Center where she received her Beautician License.

Sandra married Joseph Borton on September 23, 1977, in Mark Center, OH and he survives. Sandra enjoyed knitting, watching movies, and collecting Moo Moo Figurines.

In addition to her husband, Joseph, and mother, Ruby, Sandra is survived by her daughter, Andrea (Kurt) Hulse; one grandson, Jaxon Hulse; two brothers, Robert (Diana) Cline and Ron (Kathy) Cline. She was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral services for Sandra will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of the services at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette with Pastor Jeff Bandy officiating. Burial will be held in Floral Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Dana Cancer Center at UTMC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.