Karen Pastor (1952-2019)

Karen M. “Grandma” Pastor, age 66, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 10:13 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan, after a brief illness.

Karen graduated from Northwest State Community College with her associate’s degree in computer programming and worked for several years as a computer programmer. She was a member of the Melbern United Methodist Church and she enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband and spending time with her family.

Karen M. Pastor was born on Nov. 29, 1952, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of John and Evelyn (Shipley) Kruthaup. She married Allan L. Pastor on Nov. 22, 1982, in Kentucky, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one son, Gabe Cordell of Toledo; one daughter, Dara Finley of Bryan; three grandchildren, Kaylee Finley of Akron, Ohio, Trevor Finley of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Makayla Cordell of Nashville, Tennessee; one stepson, Brent Pastor of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two stepgrandchildren, Alex and Cameron; two brothers, Paul (Carol) Kruthaup of Toledo and Scott (Kristina) Kruthaup of Montpelier, Ohio; and one sister-in-law, Coralee (Dennis) Carroll of Defiance, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Mark Kruthaup.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the family. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

