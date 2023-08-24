Katherine Douglas (1961 – 2023)

(Graduated From Stryker High School In 1979)

Katherine Marie Douglas “Kathy Heer” was called home to our lord on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Born June 20, 1961, to Charles and Barbara Heer, their only daughter.

Kathy graduated from Stryker High School in 1979 and went on to graduate nursing school in the mid 90’s.

She enjoyed caring for others. She had a love for football, NASCAR and baseball. You would always find her rooting for The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bengals and the Reds.

She valued spending time with her loved ones. She held a special fondness for her little brother Kevin.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Charles R. Heer; her angel baby, Madison Heer; and her ex-husband, Eric Holzer.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara S. Heer; her brothers, Ronald D. Heer and Kevin M. Heer; her children, Jeremy M. Heer, Ashley A. Bell and Erin V. Holzer; her grandchildren, Blaze C. Heer and Ember R. Heer; her stepdaughters, Dakota, Michaela and Paige Douglas; her stepgrandchildren, Ryan, Taylor and Reba; her husband, Michael Douglas; ex-husband, Kevin S. Bell; and her significant other, K.O. Schmidt.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9-11 a.m. with a lunch after at New Hope Community Church in Bryan, Ohio.