Kathleen “Katy” Hook (1962 – 2025)

(Resident Of Montpelier)

Kathleen “Katy” A. Hook, 63, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 18, 2025 at West Chester Hospital in West Chester, Ohio.

She was born on April 23, 1962 in Montpelier to Ralph and Carol (Matthews) Motter, Sr. Kathleen was married to Bruce A. Hook on September 8, 1989 in Stryker, Ohio and he survives.

She attended Montpelier High School. For the past 32 years, Katy and her husband owned and operated Hook’s Oversized Load Services in Montpelier.

For many years, she worked for the Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Bryan in the dietary department.

Katy had a green thumb, and enjoyed gardening, and planting flowers. She also enjoyed building doll houses, doing crafts, and restoring antiques.

She is survived by her husband Bruce of 35 years; a son, Jeremiah (Jillian Cooper) Motter of Montpelier, two daughters, Bobbi (Nathan) Davenport of Defiance, Harmony (Daniel Key) Motter of Topping, Virginia; grandchildren Reilly, Ainsley, Christopher, Kristen, Cameron, Blade, Logan, Skylnn, and Hayden; two sisters, Lucy Baker of Edgerton, Kelly (John Lewis) Motter of Waldron, MI, and a brother, Kevin Motter of Montpelier.

Katy is preceded in death by her parents, two half-brothers, Jerry Motter, Ralph Motter, Jr. and one half- sister Joan Crow.

Visitation for Katy will be on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 from 10am-2pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will follow the visitation at 2pm with Reverend Eric Matthews to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to Bruce for funeral expenses. Condolences can be made to the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.