Kathleen Smith (1972-2022)

Kathleen M. Smith, age 50 years, of Maumee and formerly of Wauseon, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 30, 2022.

She was born April 28, 1972, and was adopted by John and Nancy (Roth) Smith. She was a joyful person with a sense of humor.

She was under the care of SunShine Children’s Home the past 20 years where she enjoyed the field trips that they went on. She enjoyed watching musicals and having a Pepsi.

She is survived by her father, John Smith; 6 siblings, Steve (Jeanette) Smith of Whitmore Lake, MI, Kirby (Lynette) Smith, Jim Smith and Carl Smith, all of Wauseon, Penny (Tim) Shultz of Chicago, IL, and Kamal (Dawn) Smith of Toledo; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 13, at 11 AM at Pettisville Cemetery, 232 Summit Street Pettisville, OH.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to SunShine Children’s Home.  https://www.sunshine.org/donate-2/  www.ShortFuneralHome.com

