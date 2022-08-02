Timothy Gubbins, Sr. (1965-2022)

Facebook

Timothy J. Gubbins, Sr., age 56, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Tim worked for many years at ABC/TruFast in Bryan. He enjoyed working on electronics and Cbs, working on and restoring old cars.

Timothy J. Gubbins was born on October 10, 1965, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Kenneth Ray and Bonnie M. (Yochum) Gubbins. He was a graduate of Bryan High School.

Tim is survived by his sons, Timothy Gubbins, Jr., of Bryan, Aaron Gubbins, of Angola, Adam Grant-Gubbins, of Defiance and Andrew Grant-Gubbins, of Sherwood; his daughter, Alaina Grant-Gubbins, of Lima; six grandchildren, Kinzley, Karsin, Kingsten, Kimber, Kaiden and Brielle; his mother, Bonnie Harmon, of Bryan; brother, Bob Gubbins, of Bryan and sisters, Christine (William) Brumbaugh, of LaGrange, Indiana and Julie Kashmere, of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Gubbins.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Jeff Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Cancer Assistance of Williams County.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.