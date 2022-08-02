D. Lynne Wallace (1934-2022)

Facebook

D. Lynne Wallace, 88, of Montpelier, passed away on August 1, 2022 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. She was born on May 21, 1934 in Montpelier to Farrell W. and Ruby (Clay) Lockhart.

Lynne graduated from Montpelier High School and in November of 1952 she married the love of her life, James C. Wallace and he survives.

For a time, Lynn assisted her husband at his chiropractor business in Montpelier.

She is survived by her husband, James C. Wallace of Montpelier; four children, Vicki (Fred) Ballard of Fort Wayne, IN; Peggy Dunseth of St. Peters, MO, Molly (Perry) Startzman of Montpelier and Anna Stark of Montpelier; seven grandchildren, Jamie, Mike, Stacey, Melissa, Matthew, Joshua and Jennifer; 14 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and two brothers, Eugene (Suzanne) Lockhart of Belleview, WA and James (Suzanne) Lockhart of Huntington Beach, CA.

Lynne was preceded in death by her father and her son, Andy Wallace. All services for Lynne will be private.

Memorials may be left in her memory to the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.