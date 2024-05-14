Kathy Callaway (1954 – 2024)

(4-H Advisor At Williams County Fair)

Kathy June Callaway, age 70, of Edon, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family. Kathy was a personnel manager at Walmart in Angola, Indiana for 26 years.

She was a member of the Bethlehem Christian Union Church and oversaw the food pantry there for many years.

She was a 4-H and Junior Fair Board advisor at the Williams County Fair and had been a member of the Angola Kiwanis Club. She enjoyed horses and bird watching.

Kathy was born March 3, 1954, in Angola, Indiana, the daughter of Carlton A. and Berneda A. (Meyers) Firestone. She married William A. Callaway, Jr. on June 24, 1972, in Columbia, Ohio and he preceded her in death on February 15, 2001.

Kathy is survived by her son, Bradley (Angela) Callaway, and daughter, Lacey (Jason) Pelz, both of Edon; 7 grandchildren, Amanda (Tony) Klempner, of Montpelier, Kayla (Curtis) Snodgrass, of Montgomery, Michigan, Brandon Callaway, of Edon, Bowen (Sabrina) Callaway, of Pleasantville, Ohio, Emily Callaway, of Edon, Leeanna (Christian) Potteiger, Jr., of Findlay and Ray Pelz, of Edon; 10 great grandchildren with another on the way; sister, Sue (Larry) Lloyd, of Edon and brother Wayne (Wanda) Firestone, of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and an infant son, Terry Allen Callaway.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, from 2:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Bethlehem Christian Union Church, 04016 County Road M.50, Edon, Ohio with Pastor Mike Slagle officiating. Kathy will be laid to rest at Columbia Cemetery following the service.

The family requests memorial contributions be directed to the Bethlehem Christian Union Church Food Pantry.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.