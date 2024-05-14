Rose Marie Gile (1944 – 2024)

(Tended Gardens For Bryan Parks Department)

Rose Marie Gile, age 80, of Farmer, Ohio, passed away due to complications of dementia on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, with her niece and nephew, Christine and Hugh, by her side.

The daughter of Delmar William and Marian “Maxine” (Keller) Ludeker, Rose Marie was born February 20, 1944, in Bryan, Ohio. She was married to Leslie R. Gile from May 24, 1974, until his death in 1988.

Rose Marie was a 1962 graduate of Fairview High School, Sherwood, Ohio. She was then employed by United Telephone until her position was replaced by computers in the 1980’s.

She then chose to pursue her passions by working as the “Flower Lady” tending all the gardens for the Bryan City Parks and Recreation Dept. and retired from Orchard Hills Flowers.

Rose Marie was a very hard working and devoted wife, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who loved serving her Lord and Savior, teaching young children in the church, spending time with family, working in her beautiful gardens, traveling and visiting the mountains of Tennessee, cuddling animals, camping, eating chocolate, singing like an angel and listening to her hymns and Southern Gospel music.

Survivors include a sister, Marilyn Jane Ludeker, of Farmer; three sisters-in-law, SusAnn Ludeker, Madeline Ludeker and Kay Ludeker; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and spouse, Rose Marie was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret “Midge” Rae Ludeker, and brothers, Donald William Ludeker, David Leroy Ludeker, John Franklin Ludeker, and infant brother, James Darwin Ludeker.

A Celebration of Life for Rose Marie (Ludeker) Gile and interment at the Farmer Cemetery will occur at a later date to be yet determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in honor of her name to the Central Local LifeWise Academy, to your local animal shelter or other charity of your choice.

Krill Funeral Home, 850 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with her care and condolences may be shared with the family at www.krillfuneralservice.com or mailed to The Ludeker Family, c/o Christine M. Barnett, 4214 Farmer Mark Road, Bryan, OH, 43506.