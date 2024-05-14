Scott Harrison (1961 – 2024)

(Delta High School Graduate)

Scott G. Harrison, age 62, of Delta, Ohio passed away after a long battle with multiple sclerosis on May 13, 2024 at Swanton Valley Care Center.

He was born on August 13, 1961 to the late Russell G. and Donna (Vermillion) Harrison. Scott would graduate from Delta High School in 1979 and work alongside his father performing bodywork at Harrison Collision.

He would later go on to start his career with Gleason Construction as a mechanic, heavy equipment operator and other capacities as needed.

Scott married Judy Zimmerman in Wauseon on March 19, 1985. They were blessed with two sons, Andrew “A.J” and Jonathan.

In his earlier years, Scott enjoyed making and flying model airplanes as a hobby. He will also be remembered for his love of animals, especially his feline companions.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Deb Harrison-Decker.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Harrison; sons, Andrew “A.J” and Jonathan, both of Delta; brothers, Samuel G Harrison of Delta and Steven G. (Bev) Harrison of Paulding; grandsons, Scott, Dylan and Elijah Harrison.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. Immediately following the time of visitation, all are welcomed to a celebration gathering at 6121 U.S Hwy 20A, Delta, Ohio 43515.