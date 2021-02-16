Kay Byroads (1951-2021)

Kay Ellen Byroads, age 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:05 P.M. on Saturday, February 13, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her family, after an extended illness. Mrs. Byroads was a 1969 graduate of Bryan High School and had been Director of Community Compassion at Grace Community Church for twenty years.

A people person, she loved to laugh and garden, was devoted to her church, and loved to talk about her passion for Jesus. In addition to being a member of Grace Community Church, she was a member of the Bryan Retail Merchants Association and the Networking Group.

She always said her favorite job was being her husband Sam’s gopher.

Kay Ellen Byroads was born on June 20, 1951, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of Fred U. and Eva Catharine (Griffith) Swinehart. She married Sam Byroads on July 17, 1971, in Montpelier, Ohio, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Heather (Shane) Brillhart, of Bethesda, Maryland, and Rachel (David) White, of Peoria, Illinois; and three sisters, Sue Wilson, of Columbus, Ohio, Ann (Doyle) Perkey, of Bryan, and Carol (Richard) Cleal, of Courtland, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Grace Community Church in Bryan. Services will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. in Grace Community Church with Pastors Mike Kelly and Nate Petrosky officiating. The family will also receive visitors for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 9:00 A.M., in the church. Interment will be private.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Grace Community Church or to Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice.