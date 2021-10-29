Kay Starry (1938-2021)

Kay M. Starry, 83, of Bryan passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier. She was born on May 25, 1938 in Farmer, Ohio to E. Paul and Viola (Scott) Beerbower.

Kay graduated from Montpelier High School in 1958. On October 19, 1985 she married Harold E. Starry and he preceded her in death.

Kay was the Owner / Operator of Kay’s Restaurant (later named the Yankee Pancake House) at Exit 2 in Holiday City. Prior to that she was a manager / cook at Ruth’s Restaurant, Hotel Elder and Colonial Manor all in Bryan.

She is survived by her cousin Jackie Uran of Bryan; half brother George Beerbower of New Jersey; half sister Susanne Knopf of California; and several nieces and nephews.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents and husband Harold.

Per Kay’s wishes there will be no services. She will be laid to rest at Shiffler Cemetery in rural Bryan. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.