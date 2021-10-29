Ralph Barker (1953-2021)

Ralph “Rambo” M. Barker, 68, of Bryan passed away early Thursday morning at Fountain Park Villas in Bryan. He was born on June 12, 1953 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Ernest and Rose (Barnett) Barker.

Ralph drove a fork truck for Campbell’s Soup in Napoleon for 38 years. He was a member of the American Veterans Association in Jackson, Michigan.

Ralph loved to ride his Harley Davidson, fishing and going out to eat.

He is survived by his son Michael (Sherry) Barker of Camden, Michigan; son-in-law Richard L. Adams of Montgomery, Michigan; five grandchildren, Tosha (Ben Stemen) Stuckey, Dakota Barker, Brandi (Corey Creps) Barker, Gabriella (Brandon Grime) Barker, Darrin (Linda) Hurley; nine great grandchildren and several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Tammy Sue Adams, brother Roy Barker and sisters Gail Sword and Janet Stone.

Visitation for Ralph will be on Sunday, October 31st from 12-3pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer, Ohio. Services will be on Monday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Ben Gladhill to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given Fountain Park Villas Activity Fund. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.