Kenneth Brink (1942-2021)

Kenneth K. Brink, age 78, of Wauseon passed away January 12, 2021 at St. Luke’s in Toledo, Ohio after a brief illness. Prior to retirement, Kenneth worked at La Choy Food Products in Archbold for over 39 years.

Born on October 1, 1942 in New Bavaria, Ohio, Kenneth was the son of Ira and Lorinda (Retcher) Brink. He graduated from Holgate High School. Kenneth served his country as a member of the United States Navy from 1962 to 1966. Kenneth always had to be busy, and thus was a very dedicated volunteer at the Wauseon Senior Center.

He was a member of Legion Post #265, and the Lions Club. He also loved rooting for all Holgate Tiger sports teams. He loved music and was an active member of First Church of God in Wauseon and its choir.

Kenneth is survived by his son, William Brink; daughter, Tammy Brink; grandchildren, Abbigail Murphy, Cera Brink, Gary Brink, Nikki Snyder, Lori Farkas, and Kenneth Belman. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Troy Murphy, Finn Snyder, Violet Snyder, Kinsley Snethen,

Caspen Snethen; sister, Anna Marchant; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, Cynthea St. Germaine.

A visitation for Kenneth will take place on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 11 am to 3 pm at the First Church of God in Wauseon. A funeral service will take place at 3 pm at the church following calling hours with Pastor Mike Harmon officiating. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing and masks will be expected and required. Burial will be private with interment at Wauseon Union Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Toledo Veteran’s Hospital. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brink family.

