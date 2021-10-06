Kenneth Brown (1937-2021)

Kenneth H. Brown, age 84, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan, after a brief illness. He was a graduate of Montpelier High School and volunteered as a Sheriff Posse for Williams County.

Early on, Kenneth worked for North Falcon Western Railroad and later worked for Anderson & Vreeland and Mobile Home Estates. Kenneth enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.

Kenneth H. Brown was born on July 14, 1937, in Williams County, Ohio, the son of Ira and Mable (Walters) Brown. He married Ruth Ann (Knapp) Brown on November 8, 1958, and she preceded him in death on January 9, 2021.

Ruth Ann Brown was born on October 12, 1941, in Williams County, the daughter of Ernest and Francis (Wiles) Knapp. Ruth was a homemaker and was known for making noodles to sell to local restaurants. Both Ruth and Kenneth were Golden Age Members of Bryan Eagles, Aerie #2233.

Kenneth and Ruth are survived by their children, James (Carolyn) Brown, of Bryan, John (Beryl Ann) Brown, of Sherwood, North Dakota, Connie (Carl Burns) Francis Brown-Goebel, of Leland, North Carolina, and Erin (Jorie Miller) Burnett, of Bryan; grandchildren, Randi (Kevin) Hein, of Bryan, Kenny Brown, of Archbold, Ohio, Erika (Charles) Parkes, of Bryan, Brittany (Adam) Siegrist, of Sherwood, North Dakota, Dustin Burns, of Tiffin, Ohio, and Westley Goebel, of Leland; great-grandchildren, Tracy, Riley, Charles, Easton, Makilah, Jacob, Kallie, Jase, Lily, Lana, and Finn; Kenneth’s siblings, Pat (Benny) Beck, Sandy (Carl) Carter, Bob Brown, and George (Carolyn) Brown; and Ruth’s brother, Walter (Shirley) Knapp.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy (Bill) Rammer; and one great-granddaughter, Spencer Ann Hein. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Bonnie (Alan) Wilson, Bill (Vivian) Knapp, Richard (Barb) Knapp, Denny Knapp, and Judy (Jim) Dyvabeck.

In accordance with Kenneth and Ruth’s wishes, there will be no services. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials are requested to American Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Institute.