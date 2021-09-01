Kenneth Brown (1942-2021)

Kenneth W. Brown, age 79, of Stryker, passed away September 1, 2021 in Bryan, Ohio. Kenny worked at Frank’s Sawmill for many years, and then at the Bryan Schools.

Kenny was born on February 15, 1942 to the late Drexell and Iona (Penrod) Brown. On September 16, 1961, Kenny married the love of his life, Sandra Milliman, who survives.

Kenneth was a member of the Frank’s Sawmill’s softball and bowling teams. He loved golfing fishing, Sudukos, playing cards, and anything that had to do with his grandchildren.

Kenny was very handy and built the majority of his house. Kenny was an avid Ohio State fan and was also a supporter of his Stryker Panthers. Those attending his services are asked to dress casually in Ohio State or Stryker Panther attire.

Surviving Kenneth is his wife, Sandra; children, Steve (Brenda) Brown of Stryker, Kristie (P.J.) Sonnenberg of Stryker, and Kamie (Joey) Beck of Stryker; grandchildren, Evan (Cirrus) Brown, Nicole (Jake) Clemens, Taylor (Karley) Brown, Terence (Beth) Clingaman, Mikala (Jacob) Carpenter, Derrick (Bobbie) Beck, Bryson (Linzi) Beck, and Rea Beck. He is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Richard Brown, and sister, Shirley Brown.

Visitation for Kenneth will take place on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Stryker United Methodist Church from 11am – 2pm. A memorial service will take place immediately following visitation. A private burial service will take place at the Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to the Stryker Athletic Boosters or the Williams County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker is honored to serve the Brown family.