Kent Knauss Sr. (1944-2021)

Kent C. Knauss Sr., age 76, of Delta, passed away with his family by his side, Thursday evening, May 20, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee after battling health issues for many years. He was born on October 3, 1944 to the late Leo Knauss and Florence (Hampton) Knauss.

Kent graduated from Anthony Wayne High School and entered the U.S Army where he served during the Vietnam War from 1964-1967. For many years he worked at Aget Manufacturing in Adrain, MI. In early years he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, until physical complications prevented it.

Other hobbies included rebuilding computers and tinkering on projects around the house. Kent was a member of the Delta Eagles F.O.E #2597 and Swanton American Legion. Surviving are his children, Kent (Jamie) Knauss Jr. of Sand Creek, MI, Kevin (Joie) Knauss of Virginia Beach, VA, Jamie Knauss of Delta; stepdaughter, Terra (Allen) Riegsecker of Wauseon; sister, Ginny Bunker; Wolverine, MI; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and his faithful canine companion, “Buddy”.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Ruth Hoffman and Lee C. Slee.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta where a memorial service celebrating Kent’s life will begin at 12:00 Noon with Military Rites to follow. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the family, c/o Jamie Knauss.

