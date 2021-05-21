Barbara Simpson (1932-2021)

Barbara A. Simpson, 88, of Bryan passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 in her residence with her family by her side. Barbara was born November 7, 1932 in St. Marys, Ohio, daughter of the late Henry and Libby (Heil) Burden. She was a 1950 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, home of the Roughriders.

Barbara married John H. Simpson on April 5, 1952 in Bryan, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on July 3, 1990. Barbara worked for Holabird Furniture in Bryan for over 20 years. Barbara was a huge Elvis fan, in fact those who visited her room often commented that it looked like an Elvis museum. Her dream came true in 2008 when she visited Graceland.

Barbara enjoyed crazy and fun road trips with her sisters and niece Krista, often leading to Cape Coral, Florida, visiting her brother and his family. Barbara loved her casino trips, and traveled to Tupelo, Mississippi with Ladonia and Sandi. Casino bus trips with Lion’s and Eagles Clubs. Celebrating her 80th birthday in Vegas, with Kathy, Amy, Sandi and Amber.

After turning 80, birthday trips were closer to home with Rachael and Kathy. Barbara loved a good card game, still meeting with her buddies Carol and Nancy.

Surviving is her daughter, Kathy (Dick) Wheeler of Bryan, Ohio; two grandsons, Jeremy (Tasha Matthews) Wheeler of Bryan and Jon (Amy Noel) Wheeler of Fort Wayne, Indiana; five great-grandchildren, Sophia and Arden Wheeler, Alex, Leah and Riley Underwood; two sisters, Karen (Marge) Hallman of Hamilton, Ohio and Vicky Bruden of Celina, Ohio; brother, Scott (Leslie) Burden of Cape Coral, Florida; bonus grandchildren, Brandi (Doug) Shaw and Ryan (Joy) Hardy all of Dallas, Georgia; bonus great-grandchildren, Emma & Mary Shaw and Charlie Hardy all of Georgia, and Mara Simmons of Bryan, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter Linda Gowthrop; grandson, Chad Underwood; sister, Pat Jekel.

To honor Barbara’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Hospice, 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Barbara was a granny and mom to many. Her daughter always told her “if there were more grannies and mamas like you, what a better world this would be!”. We have the memories, and Heaven has you now!

