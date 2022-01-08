Nancy Norris (1948-2022)

Facebook

Nancy A. Norris, age 73, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

Nancy worked at the former Murphy’s Department store, Metal Forge in Stryker and then Tomco Plastics for nearly 30 years before retiring.

She was especially known for her homemade cut-out cookies, which she loved sharing with everyone. She enjoyed garage sales, baking and collecting John Deere items. She had a caring heart and was always thinking of others. She will be missed.

Nancy was born on April 9, 1948 in Bryan, the daughter of Virgil G. “Jake” and Della B. (Severance) Brenner. She was a 1966 graduate of Bryan High School.

In her younger years, she loved cruising around town in her ‘61 Nash Metropolitan and her ‘68 Chevy Chevelle.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Josh) Vent, of Michigan and Kristie (Bart) Brunner, of Bryan; son, David (Sarah) Norris, Jr., of Ney; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Betty “Boop” Tustison, of Edgerton; two nieces and a nephew.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and brother, Dale “Butch” Brenner.

Honoring Nancy’s wishes, no services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan. Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Memorials are requested to the Community Health Professionals Hospice.

