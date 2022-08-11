Kevin Rice (1968-2022)

Kevin Eric Rice, 54, of Angola, Indiana, passed away at his home on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

He was born on May 20, 1968, in Findlay, Ohio, to Donald and Jane (Winegardner) Rice. Kevin graduated from Bryan High School in Bryan, Ohio.

He received a bachelor’s degree in Business from Manchester University in Manchester, Indiana.

Kevin was the vice president and chief loan officer at First Federal Savings Bank in Angola, Indiana. He was a member of Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana, and Angola Rotary.

He was the current treasurer and member, as well as past president and past board member of the Angola Chamber of Commerce.

Surviving are his daughters, Katelyn Rice and Kennedi Rice, and wife of 22 years, Wendy Rice all of Angola, Indiana; mother, Jane Rice of Bryan, Ohio; brother, Steve (Beth) Rice of Sharon, Wisconsin; two nieces; and five nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Rice, and brother, Gregory Rice.

Memorial Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana with Pastor Joel Greenwood officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, prior to the service at the church.

Memorial Donations may be made to Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. 200 N., Angola, Indiana 46703 or to Crosswinds Counseling, Inc., 4150 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46804.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com Local arrangements handled by the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana