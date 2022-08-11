Sharon Nolin-Taylor (1948-2022)

Sharon A. Nolin-Taylor, 74, of Pioneer went home to be with the Lord Saturday June 11th at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on March 2, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri to William O. and Nancy L. (Koons) Clements Jr. On June 21, 1997 she married Robert “Bob” Taylor in Quincy, Michigan and he preceded her in death.

Her marriage to Bob was marked by happiness, jointly-held passions, and a shared desire to serve the Lord.

Sharon graduated from North Central High School. She went on to graduate with her undergraduate degree from Bluffton College and got her master’s degree from the University of Saint Francis.

Sharon was an accomplished, dedicated educator and retired from Montpelier Schools after teaching there for 35 years. She would go on to be a regular substitute teacher throughout Williams County for the remainder of her life.

Sharon was known for her kindness, generosity, and caring nature. She was trusting and warm. She would go out of her way to help others in need and would do so anonymously if possible.

If you visited her home, she would welcome you in and gladly share a meal that she had prepared for you.

She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed showing hospitality to guests whenever she could. She enjoyed hosting gatherings ranging from cookie baking to elegant dinners in her home.

She loved to laugh. Sharon was a woman of faith and served her local church with her musical gifts, as a Vacation Bible School Volunteer, and later as a mentor in a college-aged Bible study through Hillsdale College.

Sharon was a prayer warrior and spent time each day praying for the needs of her family and friends. She placed her faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior and wanted all of her family and friends to do the same. Sharon was a member of the Hillsdale Wind Symphony.

Sharon loved music, singing, gardening, traveling, and was a known animal lover who took in and cared for strays whenever she could. Sharon prioritized her family and loved them deeply.

She took great joy in their accomplishments and did whatever she could to help them achieve their goals. If there was something that she could do to make her family member’s life a little easier she would do it without a second thought.

Sharon is survived by children Brenda (Douglas) Loveberry of Pioneer, Ohio, Bowdee (Leanna) Nolin of Nashville, Tennessee, eleven grandchildren Noah, Addie, Luke, Abram, Eli, Jonathan, Lucy, Ruby, Ava, and Isaac Loveberry as well as Baby Nolin who arrives later this year, sister Karen (Alan) Stewart, sister-in-law Odilia Clements, nieces Michelle (Clements) Deaton, Melissa (Stewart) Reinbolt, and Jenni (Stewart) Brite and many other members of her large family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers William “Billy” and Thomas “Tommy” Clements, and nephew Jared Stewart.

Like her mother Sharon was short in stature but her life made a big and lasting impact. She will be missed.

Visitation for Sharon will be on Thursday August 18th from 1-5 PM at Countryside Bible Church in Jonesville, Michigan. Services will follow visitation Thursday at 5 PM at the church. There will be a private interment at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer. I

n lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sharon’s memory to Williams County Cancer Assistance or the Williams County Humane Society.