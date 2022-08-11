Kathryn Ogden (1934-2022)

Kathryn M. Ogden, 88, of Montpelier passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Laurels of Defiance. She was born on July 3, 1934 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Max and Anna (Mueller) Butler.

She married Charles L. Ogden, Sr., and he preceded her in death in 2004.

Kathryn was a homemaker. She loved the outdoors, playing cards, cooking, doing puzzle books, watching stock car races, fishing with her husband Charles and boys and anything family related.

She is survived by her children Charles L. (Melissa) Ogden Jr., Audie William Ogden, and Brian Keith Ogden; six grandchildren, Traci (Steve) Mahoney, Emily Sammons, Adam Ogden, Brian (Alycia) Ogden, Jr., Thomas (Lindsey) Ogden and Tenisha Dempsey; fifteen great grandchildren; siblings Carol Stahlheber, Charles Butler, Dorothy Anglin and Bertha Smith.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, and siblings Max Butler and Shirley Brown.

Per Kathryn’s wishes, there will be no services held at this time.

