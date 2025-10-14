Kirby Cannon, Jr. (1965 – 2025)

(Commander Of Pioneer American Legion)

Kirby Eugene Cannon, Jr., 60, of Kunkle, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 10, 2025. He was born on September 26, 1965, in Montpelier, Ohio to Kirby Eugene Cannon, Sr. and Judy Kay (Coats) Cannon.

Kirby graduated from North Central High School in 1983. He honorably served his country in the United States Army and served as Commander of the Pioneer American Legion Post 307.

On June 7, 1986, he married Judy L. Sandlin in Parrish, Alabama and together they build a life full of memories; over 40 years of which were made in their home, the old Kunkle school house.

Kirby, with Judy by his side, owned and operated Cannon Trucking for 31 years. He would haul the mobile home or oversized load on his rig, while Judy served as his trusted pilot car operator.

Kirby was a faithful member of Lakeview United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan where he played guitar and sang in the worship band and where he and Judy found a loving and supportive church family.

He was also the leader of Old School Band and the lead singer of Borderline Band of Archbold. Kirby loved anything that ran on gasoline; motorcycles, hot rods, snowmobiles and even lawn mowers.

Kirby is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Judy L. Cannon; daughter, Tina (David) Frankart of Kunkle; two grandchildren, Kirby Jeanne (Ethan) Douglass of Fremont, Indiana and Billy Joe Henderson of Harrison, Tennessee; great granddaughter, Maeve Elizabeth Douglass; mother, Judy Lineberger of Pioneer; stepmother, Faye Cannon of Parrish, Alabama; sister, Stephanie Brodock of Pioneer; three brothers, Michael Cannon of Panama City Beach, Florida, Austin (Terri) Cannon of Parrish, Alabama; special friends, Kevin and Kim Oxender, Tom and Sandra Munger, Tony and Tiffany Vitali, Rodney and Shelly Carlisle, Ben and Stephanie Freestone and the crew at Star Fleet Trucking.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kirby Eugene Cannon, Sr.; and son, Billy Joe Henderson.

A time to receive friends will be held on Friday, October 17, 2025 from 4pm to 7pm at Lakeview United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan. A celebration of life service take place on Saturday at 11 am at the church with Reverend Steven Smith to officiate. Kirby will be laid to rest at Kunkle Cemetery following the service with military honors being presented by the Pioneer Veterans.

Donations may be made in his memory to Judy and family. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.