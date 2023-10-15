Kirby Gillespie (1962 – 2023)

(Longtime Delta Resident)

Kirby L. Gillespie, age 61, a longtime resident of Delta, peacefully passed away early Saturday morning, October 14, 2023 at Blue Creek Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Whitehouse; where he was a current resident.

He was born in Wauseon on June 28, 1962, to the late Buddy “Budd” Gillespie and Beverly Frye who survives.

Kirby was a graduate of Delta High School. He later worked at the A&W Restaurant in Delta for several years before beginning his own lawncare business.

Kirby is survived by his mother, Beverly Cottle of Texas; sister, Kendra Mock of Delta; nieces, Brandi (Gary) Cook and Lora Staton; along with several great nieces and nephews.

Kirby was preceded in death by his father, Budd in 2022 and his brother, Kevin Gillespie in 2017.

There will be no public services. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta.

Those wishing a show of sympathy, may make a memorial contribution to a charity of the donor’s choice in Kirby’s memory.

