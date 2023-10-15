Fulton County Appreciation / Community Health Day At Sauder Village On October 21

On Saturday, October 21 all residents of Fulton County will receive a special $10.00 admission price to Sauder Village for Fulton County Appreciation/Community Health Day.

Guests can make history of their very own while exploring Ohio’s historic past and also learn valuable information about how to lead a healthy and safe lifestyle at Community Health Day.

Thanks to the sponsorship of the Fulton County Health Center, this special $10 admission price is being offered to all Fulton County residents on this special day.

Fulton County Appreciation Day is a great way to encourage people in our local communities to visit and see all the changes that have taken place over the years at Sauder Village.

To receive this special admission price on Saturday, October 21, all Fulton County residents should be prepared to present a driver’s license or other form of identification to verify county residency.

Health and safety professionals from throughout the region will also be gathering at Sauder Village for the annual Community Health Day featuring informational displays, health screenings, door prizes and more!

Representatives from the diabetes education, oncology, behavioral health, and wound care & vascular services departments at Fulton County Health Center will be on hand to share information throughout the day.

Hospital representatives have many free screenings planned throughout the day including blood glucose/sugar and blood pressure screenings.

Fulton County law enforcement will be doing child finger printing and community relations, and the Fulton County Fireman’s Association will have a variety of fire and rescue vehicles in the parking lot for guests to explore.

Other community partners include Fairlawn Retirement Community, Fulton County Job & Family Services, University of Toledo Medical Center Trauma, Inspirations Point, Recovery Services of NW Ohio, Four County Adamhs Board, The Ability Center, Fulton County Safe Communities, Operation Lifesaver and Kinesis Archbold.

In addition to enjoying the Community Health Day activities, guests can also take time to visit the many talented craftsmen demonstrating their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Cooperage, Basket Shop, Weaving Shop, and Glassblowing Shop.

The Walk through Time Experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers and to visit historic homes, a log school, a barn, and gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area.

The spectacular 1920s Main Street continues to be a favorite stop as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery clothing, hardware and jewelry stores, visit the fire station, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain. There is also plenty of great shopping and free rides on the Erie Express Train!

A visit to Sauder Village would not be complete without some delicious, home-style food. From chicken, ham, and mashed potatoes to soups, salads, and homemade rolls – the Barn Restaurant offers a wide range of menu options and daily specials.

The Doughbox Bakery is also a favorite, offering a wide variety of homemade pies, cookies, sweet rolls, bread, and more! For those looking for a fun getaway, the 98-room Heritage Inn has many places for guests to relax and enjoy spending time together by the fireplace or Great Oak Tree or playing in the indoor pool or hot tub!

The 87-site Campground is a great place to relax while fishing, sharing stories around the campfire, or riding bikes around Little Lake Erie.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. The Historic Village is open Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Historic Village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season.

Regular admission is $24.00 for adults, $18.00 for students (4-16), and free for members and children 3 and under. AAA and senior discounts are also available.

Make history of your very own this fall with a trip to Sauder Village! Hours of operation, special events, and information about dining and overnight accommodations are available on the Sauder Village website.

For details about planning a memorable Sauder Village getaway call 800.590.9755, visit www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.