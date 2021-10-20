Knife Yielding Suspect That Stabbed Two And Killed One At Ohio Turnpike Plaza, Shot By Deputy

VICKERY – On Tuesday, October 19th, 2021, the Cleveland Dispatch Center of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received calls about an assault occurring at the Erie Islands Service Plaza on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County.

The initial reports were of a male suspect having stabbed at least two victims. Deputies with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the Plaza.

At 5:25 p.m., a deputy arrived on scene and made contact with the suspect, who was openly yielding the knife, in the parking lot. Multiple orders were given to the suspect to drop the knife.

The suspect did not comply with orders and charged at the deputy. Less lethal munitions were used , but unsuccessful. The deputy then shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody, rendered first aid and taken by life flight to an area hospital. The preliminary investigation has revealed there were two stabbing victims, one of which died at the scene as a result of the attack. The second victim was taken by life flight to an area hospital for life -threatening injuries.

The homicide and assault are being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The officer involved shooting of the armed suspect is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations on behalf of the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office. Both incidents remain under investigation.