Kathryn “Kathy” Grieser (1938-2021)

Kathryn “Kathy” Caroline Grieser, age 82, received her eternal reward on October 17, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Kathy was born on December 23, 1938, in Pettisville, Ohio to Simon and Herma (Beck) Krieger.

After Simon’s passing, Kathy gained a loving stepfather in Virgil Sunday. Kathy attended Pettisville High School, where she and her high school sweetheart, Larry Grieser, met and graduated from in 1956. Larry and Kathy were married on June 23, 1957, and made their home in Archbold.

They were blessed with three children: the late Jon (Jan) Grieser, Betsy (Doug) Clark, and Julie (Joe) Frank. Kathy was a lifelong member of Pettisville Missionary Church, where she taught Sunday School for 52 years.

She was also a Christian speaker who toured with her regionally popular character, “Bernice”. Many were also served a soda or phosphate with a friendly smile at the Primitive Pig Antiques and Soda Fountain.

Throughout the years, Kathy served as a cheerleading advisor, baton drill team instructor (Streakettes), and a Silver Sneaker instructor. Kathy was a devoted prayer warrior, and dedicated her life to praying for, and with, children and teenagers.

She began her own prayer ministry, A Call to Pray with Children, and faithfully prayed with children and teenagers on the phone before they began their school days.

In addition to being blessed with her three children, Kathy was a devoted grandmother to her six grandchildren: Josh (Cindy) Clark, Katie Harmon, Allison (Chris) Kramer, Blair (Adam) Cully, Shannon (Phil) Keeler, and Zeb (Carley) Frank. Kathy’s legacy also lives on in her thirteen great-grandchildren.

Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Herma Beck Krieger; father, Simon Krieger; stepfather, Virgil Sunday; son, Jon Grieser; and brother, Roger Krieger.

Visitation for Kathryn will take place on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Pettisville Missionary Church from 4pm – 7pm. A Celebration of Life service will take place on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the church at 11am. There will be a private family burial service at the Pettisville Cemetery. Pastors Kent Norr and John Horning will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Compassion International, or CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice. The Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold is honored to serve the Grieser family.

