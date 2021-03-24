Koni Riegsecker (1963-2021)

Koni L. Riegsecker, 57, of Archbold, Ohio went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Zion, Illinois, with her family by her side. Koni was born October 16, 1963 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Theodore A. and Shirley Ann (Brown) Knapp.

She was a 1982 graduate of Hilltop High School and studied interior design at Four County Career Center. Koni married Lowell J. Riegsecker on May 11, 1985 at Lockport Mennonite Church, Stryker. Koni loved her family and was known as the “Domestic Engineer.”

She always provided for her family and they were her pride and joy. Koni was an active member of First Baptist Church of Stryker, where she was an integral part of various ministries throughout the church body. Her relationship with Jesus was the center of her life.

She reflected God’s love in her everyday interactions with others. In her free time, Koni enjoyed going on adventures; traveling; gardening; working on projects around the house and finding treasures at garage sales.

Surviving is her husband of 36 years, Lowell Riegsecker of Archbold, Ohio; four children, Jenell (Brandon) Magrum of Delta, Ohio, Gavin (Bethany) Riegsecker of Bryan, Ohio, Lynell Riegsecker of Delta, Ohio, and Garett (Danielle Woodfint) Riegsecker of Carmel, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Jozzalyn, Autumn, Jaxson, James and Felicity Magrum, Annalyn, Lowell and Charlotte Riegsecker; father, Ted Knapp of Alvordton, Ohio; two sisters, Kelly (LaMar) Schaffner of West Unity, Ohio and Kris (Mark) Burrowes of Solon, Iowa; brother, Herb (Diana) Knapp of Stryker, Ohio.

Koni was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Knapp and infant Riegsecker.

Visitation for Koni will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Lockport Mennonite Church, 9269 County Road 21N, Stryker. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Lockport Mennonite Church. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

Those attending visitation and funeral services are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity.

The family asks those remembering Koni to make memorial contributions to Compassion International or Gideons International.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com