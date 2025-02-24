Stryker Students Participate In All County Band

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

ALL COUNTY PARTICIPANTS … Stryker Junior High and High School band students took part in the All County Band event at Edon High School on January 26th. Junior High participants (top photo) included Averey Blevins, Elsie Arnos, Kamryn Oberlin, Breanna Cheeseman, Madilyn Lasley, Grace Oberlin, and Mason Roderick. Avianah Maschino was also part of the group but not pictured. High School representatives (photo above) were Hunter Rivas, Kenley Eitniear, and Dean Shindledecker. The event provided an opportunity for students to perform and collaborate with fellow musicians from across the county.