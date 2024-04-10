Kristina Dwyer (1955 – 2024)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Kristina Dwyer, age 68, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2024, beside her dear friend, Beth Clark.

Kristina was a high school graduate of Urbana high school and a graduate of Wisconsin’s Beloit College, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Anthropology in 1997.

Her education took her to work with archaeologist Tony DeRegnacourt in the early 2000’s. With Tony she tested sites prior to development around the Columbus area.

Additionally, Kristina worked as a certified caregiver in CRSI, a secretary for her husband’s company, a cashier for Dollar General in Bryan, and a typesetter at the Urbana paper, where many of her family members also worked.

Kristina was also a nature lover who appreciated kayaking, going on family vacations in Florida and Ontario, and turning her entire backyard into a garden with her husband.

Kristina Dwyer was born on August 29, 1955, in Champaign County, Ohio, the daughter of Melvin and Norma (Kohli) King.

Kristina met her husband, John B. Dwyer IV while working as a type setter for the Urbana paper and he preceded her in death on August 22, 1991.

Surviving is her son John B. Dwyer V; brothers Brian (Kim) King and Steve (Eileen) King; and many nieces and nephews. Kristina was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister; husband; John B. Dwyer III; Sally Dwyer; and special friend Tony DeRegnacourt.

According to Kristina’s wishes no services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at Krill Funeral Service