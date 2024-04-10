Sally Chandler (1975 – 2024)

(Born In Wauseon, Ohio)

Sally Lynn (Nijakowski) Chandler, age 48, a devoted wife, sister and beloved aunt, passed away Saturday evening, April 6, 2024, at The Toledo Hospital. She was born August 28, 1975, in Wauseon, Ohio to Richard and Linda (Thornton) Nijakowski.

Sally was a 1994 graduate of Sylvania Southview and worked in the deli department at Walmart. Known for her vibrant personality, Sally had a deep passion for attending concerts, cuddling with her cats, indulging in movies, and shopping.

Her energetic spirit led her to always be on the go spinning her wheels, seeking new experiences, and making the most out of life.

Among Sally’s proudest accomplishments was cherishing quality time spent with her niece and nephew. She valued family above all else and leaves behind a legacy of love.

Sally is survived by her beloved husband of 17 years, Michael; stepson Jonathan Chandler; granddaughter Lillian; sister Candy (Andrew) Tucker; niece Bella Tucker; nephew Andrew Tucker; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather George Thornton, her mother-in-law Jennie Garber, father-in-law James Chandler, and grandparents, Richard, and Mary Ann Nijakowski.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 12th from 3 to 7 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Interment will follow at a later date next to her father Richard at St Richard’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.