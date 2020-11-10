Lloyd Bowser, Sr. (1953-2020)

Lloyd W Bowser Sr., age 67 of Swanton, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, Sunday Nov 8th, 2020. He was born August 12th 1953 in Toledo Ohio to Erma R Bowser. Lloyd was a 1972 Graduate of Anthony Wayne High School and attended Oklahoma Horse Shoeing School where he received his Black Smith degree.

He then married his sweetheart Deborah Ann Pierce on November 8th 1974. Lloyd and Debbie had three children Lloyd W (Christy) Bowser Jr, Aaron D (Megan) Bowser and Tiffiney Bowser.

Lloyd worked at Johns Manville for 20 years where he then left to become a Cook at Legends in Whitehouse Ohio. After Legends, he started cooking for the Maumee Eagles. After the Eagles he started his own restaurant in Weston Ohio called the West Inn Dinner.

Other than Debbie, Lloyd’s other true love was horses. He was a Fulton County 4-H leader for the Dusty Riders for many years. Part of the Lucas County Saddle Club, Fulton County Ohio Horseman Council and Harry Hughes Horsemen Haven. In his younger years he was a one-time Indiana Flag champion.

As an avid horseman he loved trail riding and camping with his family and friends and barrel racing. He has shared his knowledge of horses with many children in the area helping them excel with their horse skills. He became an Arizona snowbird for 15 winters.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Erma Bowser and daughter, Tiffiney Bowser.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 46 years, Debbie; his two sons Lloyd Jr. and Aaron; his sister, Joan Omler; his eight grandchildren, Devin, Caleb, Mason, Aiden, Ava, Jack, Nolan and Makayla; along with many other Family and Friends.

A private Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 13th 2020 at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton Ohio (419-826-2631). After the service all family and friends are welcome to join us per his wishes at a celebration of life gathering event at WB Ranch 1640 County Rd B, Swanton, Ohio 43558 starting at 2:00 p.m.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com