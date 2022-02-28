Ksenia “Susan” Britsch (1942-2022)

Facebook

It is with great sadness that the family of Ksenia “Susan” M. Britsch (nee Juzwiak) announce her sudden passing on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the age of 79 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Susan was born on October 22, 1942, in Stanislov, Poland (Ukraine) and was preceded in death by her loving husband Delbert, and her parents, Walter and Tatiana (Lepky) Juzwiak.

Susan graduated from Archbold High School in 1960 and moved to Wauseon after marrying Delbert.

She was a medical professional who dedicated her life to serving others. Susan worked for the Fulton County Health Center for 40 years, both as an ER nurse and then at the switchboard.

She officially retired in 2008 and remained close friends with many of her colleagues.

On October 28, 1960, she married the love of her life, Delbert Britsch. They celebrated their 58th Wedding Anniversary just before Delbert went to heaven and they are now celebrating together once again.

They have one daughter, Kristen (Philip), and three sons, Michael (Christine), Matthew (Lorri), and Mark (Leisa). Susan is survived by her four children, ten grandchildren: Erin and Andrew Beal, Johnathan, Matthew, Michael, and Megan Britsch, Brendan and Tyson Britsch, and Mariah and Tyler Britsch; and brother-in-law, Rollin (Lonna).

Susan loved her flowers in her yard. She enjoyed going for drives with Delbert and trying new restaurants. She was her grandkids’ biggest fan and loved watching them compete in their sporting events.

You could always find Susan sitting in her walker as close to the action as she could get. In her last few years, her family enjoyed weekly Wednesday dinners together to celebrate their love for their family.

Visitation for Susan will take place on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon from 3pm – 7pm. A funeral service will take place the following day, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 11am at the church, with Pastor Ashely Rosa-Ruggieri officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Britsch family.

